Mayu Sakai Launches 'Hello, Innocent' Manga in June

Manga follows relationship between honors student, problem child

The June issue of Shueisha 's Ribon magazine revealed on Saturday that Mayu Sakai will launch a new manga titled Hello, Innocent in the magazine's next issue in June. The magazine teases the story about an honors student and a problem child who could not be more different — except for one thing the two have in common.

Sakai recently ended the Gunjō Reflection (Ultramarine Reflection) manga last September. Sakai launched the manga in Ribon in October 2017.

Sakai's Sugar Soldier manga inspired an anime that aired in the Oha-Suta ("Good Morning Star") children's television program in 2014. The manga ran in Ribon from 2011 to 2015, and Shueisha published 10 volumes for the manga.