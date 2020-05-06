News
Crunchyroll Debuts Dubs for 'The 8th son? Are you kidding me?,' My Next Life as a Villainess Anime
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
4 halted English dubs also continue
Crunchyroll announced on Wednesday that it is producing new English dubs, as well as continuing previously halted dubs.
The new dubs include:
- The 8th son? Are you kidding me? (beginning on May 14, new dubbed episodes every Thursday)
- My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! (beginning on May 16, new dubbed episodes every Saturday)
- Tower of God (beginning on May 13, new dubbed episodes every Wednesday)
The continuing dubs include:
- Somali and the Forest Spirit (episodes 9-12 debut on May 7)
- Science Fell in Love, So I Tried to Prove it (episodes 9-12 debut on May 8)
- Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun (episode 16 debuts on May 16, with new episodes weekly)
- In/Spectre (episode 8 debuts on May 23, with new episodes weekly)
Crunchyroll halted the English dub release of the above four anime in late March in order to change its production schedule "to ensure the safety of the Crunchyroll team." It recorded the dubs for The 8th son? Are you kidding me? and My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! with a remote cast, and produced "about half" of the dub for Tower of God in-studio before shifting to a remote workflow for the dub.
Source: Press release