News
Crunchyroll Debuts Dubs for 'The 8th son? Are you kidding me?,' My Next Life as a Villainess Anime

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
4 halted English dubs also continue

Crunchyroll announced on Wednesday that it is producing new English dubs, as well as continuing previously halted dubs.

The new dubs include:

The continuing dubs include:

Crunchyroll halted the English dub release of the above four anime in late March in order to change its production schedule "to ensure the safety of the Crunchyroll team." It recorded the dubs for The 8th son? Are you kidding me? and My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! with a remote cast, and produced "about half" of the dub for Tower of God in-studio before shifting to a remote workflow for the dub.

Source: Press release

discuss this in the forum (3 posts) |
bookmark/share with:

News homepage / archives