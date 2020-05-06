Director Tatsuki Files Police Report Due to 'Malicious' Aggregator Sites

Anime director TATSUKI reported on Twitter on Wednesday that he has filed a police report due to threats that began in April. He noted that the perpetrator has been threatening several others besides him, and he plans to reveal the details in the future.

TATSUKI said that some aggregators and other sites are currently misrepresenting him or clients as the perpetrator in order to gain traffic. The director is seeking the immediate removal of the posts in question, as well as posted corrections with apologies. When TATSUKI filed his police report, he discussed the "maliciousness of these aggregator sites" with the authorities and said that a criminal investigation is possible. If the situation with the relevant sites does not improve, TATSUKI will continue consulting with police.

TATSUKI added that he is denouncing aggregator sites that ridicule or defame "sincere people." "It's been my impression that antisocial profiting, from mudslinging against the industry, has been on the rise for some time," he said, "but lately, the very real harm of these instigations is becoming less of a laughing matter."

Voice actress Yui Ishikawa ( Kemono Friends 2 's Kyururu, Attack on Titan 's Mikasa Ackerman) also recently filed a police report due to threats that began in April.

The 12th and final television episode of director TATSUKI 's Hentatsu anime (pictured above right) aired on March 21, and it featured a teaser for a new work. TATSUKI confirmed on Twitter that he is making a new project. The television anime version of TATSUKI and irodori's Hentatsu project began airing in Japan in January.

TATSUKI directed the first season of the Kemono Friends television anime at the studio Yaoyorozu . He then directed the Kemurikusa anime series at the same studio, and the 12-episode series premiered in January 2019.