Innocent's Shin'ichi Sakamoto, Lychee Light Club's Usamaru Furuya Collaborate on 1-Shot Manga

Manga about small vampire living eternally through the ages

Manga creator Shin'ichi Sakamoto announced on his Twitter account last week that he is collaborating with fellow manga creator Usamaru Furuya on a new one-shot manga that follows the adventures of a small vampire who lives eternally through the ages, all alone. Sakamoto and Furuya will offer a limited number of the one-shot manga through mail order. They will announce more details on the manga at a later date.

Sakamoto recently ended the Innocent Rouge manga in January. Shueisha published the manga's 12th and final compiled book volume on February 19. Sakamoto launched Innocent in 2013, and the manga changed its name to Innocent Rouge when it moved from Weekly Young Jump to Grand Jump in 2015. Shueisha published nine compiled book volumes for the original Innocent manga.

Innocent was nominated for the 18th Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prize "Reader Award" in 2014, and was also nominated for the eighth Manga Taisho awards in 2015.

Furuya's manga works include Teiichi no Kuni , No Longer Human , 51 Ways to Save Her , Genkaku Picasso , and Lychee Light Club . DC Comics ' CMX Manga announced 51 Ways to Save Her , but did not release it before shutting down in 2010. Viz Media released Genkaku Picasso in English, and Vertical released Lychee Light Club and No Longer Human in English. Furuya's Amane Gymnasium manga will end with the seventh volume this August.