The Dungeon of the Black Company Manga Enters Climax

The 29th chapter of Yōhei Yasumura 's The Dungeon of Black Company ( Meikyū Black Company ) manga announced on Tuesday that the manga will enter its climax in the manga's next chapter on June 5.

Seven Seas Entertainment is publishing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Kinji, who lacks any kind of work ethic, is a layabout in his modern life. One day, he finds himself transported to another world–but not in a grand fantasy of a hero welcomed with open arms. He's immediately shoved into a terrible job! Now enslaved by an evil mining company in a fantasy world, Kinji's about to really learn the meaning of hard work!

Yasumura launched the manga on Mag Garden 's Mag Comi website in December 2016. Mag Garden published the fifth compiled volume last November. Seven Seas Entertainment published the fourth volume on January 28.

Yasumura also provided the art for a manga adaptation of Tōki Yanagimi 's Anti-Magic Academy: The 35th Test Platoon light novel series. The manga ran from December 2014 to December 2015. Seven Seas releaseed the manga in a single omnibus edition.

Source: Mag Comi