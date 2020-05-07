Crunchyroll Adds City Hunter Anime to Catalog

Anime begins streaming on Thursday

Crunchyroll announced on Thursday that it will begin streaming the City Hunter television anime on Thursday at 6:00 p.m. EDT in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa.

Crunchyroll describes the anime:

Ryo Saeba, the legendary City Hunter , is a first-class sweeper for hire, taking on jobs from protecting beautiful women to taking out bad guys permanently. He can be a private detective or hitman, whatever the case calls for, and it often requires the use of his superhuman marksmanship. But even so, Ryo can't do it alone. His partner is Kaori Makimura, the younger sister of his murdered best friend. Kaori serves as his assistant, while also protecting their attractive clients from Ryo's “mokkori” advances with her trusty supply of 100 ton hammers. Though they always appear to be at each other's throats, the partners trust each other implicitly when the chips are down, and together they've solved various tough cases.

Discotek Media announced its license of the original City Hunter anime projects and the recent City Hunter: Shinjuku Private Eyes film in April 2019.

Tsukasa Hojo 's 1985 manga City Hunter inspired four television anime series, one anime film, and several video and television specials including a 2015 original anime DVD . ADV Films released most of these anime projects in North America. The City Hunter: Shinjuku Private Eyes anime film opened in Japan in February 2019.

Jackie Chan starred in a 1993 Hong Kong live-action film that very loosely adapts the original manga. A Korean live-action television series adaptation premiered in 2011, and Hulu streamed this version in the United States. A French live-action film adaptation opened in France on February 2019. A separate Chinese live-action film adaptation has been green-lit in China.

