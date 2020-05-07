Samurai Shodown Game's Trailer Highlights Iroha

DLC character debuts for game on May 13

SNK began streaming a trailer for its Samurai Shodown ( Samurai Spirits ) game on Thursday. The video previews Iroha, who will debut for the game on May 13 as a DLC character in the second season pass.

Other characters in the second season pass include Mina Majikina and Sogetsu Kazama. Mina Majikina debuted for the game in February, and Sogetsu debuted in April.

Previous DLC characters include Rimururu, Shizumaru Hisame, Basara, Kazuki Kazama, and Wan-fu.

The game launched for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in Japan and the West in June 2019. The arcade version of the game debuted on October 24, and the game then launched for Stadia on November 19. The Nintendo Switch version launched in Japan on December 12 and in the West on February 25. The game will launch for PC via the Epic Games Store in spring.

SNK developed the game using Unreal Engine 4. The game has Japanese audio with subtitles in English, Japanese, traditional Chinese, simplified Chinese, Korean, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Pan-American Spanish, and Brazilian Portuguese.

The game is set between the events of the original game and Samurai Shodown V . The game features three new playable fighters: Darli Dagger, Wu-Ruixiang, and Yashamaru Kurama. The returning fighters from previous games in the series include Haōmaru, Nakoruru, Earthquake, Galford, Hanzo Hattori, Tam Tam, Kyoshiro Senryo, Jubei Yagyu, Ukyo Tachibana, Charlotte, Genjuro Kibagami, Shiki, and Yoshitora Tokugawa.