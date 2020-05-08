The Legend of Super Normal City Kashiwa Project Gets TV Anime, 4th Season

3rd season of shorts promoting city in Chiba prefecture airs on July 6

The Legend of Super Normal City Kashiwa (Chō Futsū Toshi Kashiwa Densetsu), the anime project that promotes the city of Kashiwa, Chiba, will premiere its third 10-episode season, Chō Futsū Toshi Kashiwa Densetsu R, on Chiba TV on July 6. In addition, a fourth season began production this year under the title The Legend of Super Normal Pref. Chiba (Chō Futsū Ken Chiba Densetsu).

The first three seasons of the surreal gag anime follow the daily life of middle school girls and mysterious creatures on the actual streets and other sections of Kashiwa (as featured in photographs used as the anime's backgrounds). The fourth season will expand the focus to the entire prefecture of Chiba, which is just east of Tokyo.

Chō Futsū Toshi Kashiwa Densetsu R is the first season to premiere on television, since the previous two seasons of shorts streamed on YouTube . The third season will air on Mondays from 9:55 to 10:00 p.m., except on the third Monday of each month.

Masaya Murai is writing and directing the anime, and the local "Chō Futsū Studio" is animating the production. The character designers include Hirō Nakamichi ( After School Dice Club ), Fujisaku, Rakko-Kumichō, Yūka Hiyamizu, Ichiro, and Michiyo. Kōji Kawashima, Rui Natsumi, and Shō Udagawa are handling the music and sound.

Pechiko as Ako Shikawa Momoko Takasato as Nagare Tano

Honoka Nitta as Tega-chan

Shion Honda as Chiyo Yasuura

Yūka Hiyamizu as Shino Kamatani

Hiyamizu won an open audition for the role of Shino Kamatani.

The first season of shorts debuted in 2016 and the second season premiered in 2019. Both appeared on digital screens at train stations and other venues, in addition to the project's official YouTube channel. The third season raised about 2 million yen (about US$20,000) in crowdfunding from 225 patrons, by offering the patrons such rewards as a chance to appear in the anime itself.

Sources: The Legend of Super Normal City Kashiwa anime's website, Comic Natalie, AV Watch