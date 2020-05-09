Event to take place this summer

The organizers of the San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) convention announced the "[email protected]" event on Friday. The event will be held this summer.

The organizers cancelled this year's event due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) situation. This year's event was originally scheduled for July 23-26 at the San Diego Convention Center. Customers who purchased badges for Comic-Con 2020 will have the option to request a refund or transfer their badges to next year's event, which will take place on July 22-25, 2021.

After this year's Anime Expo convention planned for July 2-5 in Los Angeles was cancelled, Funimation announced that it will hold the Funimation Con 2020 virtual anime convention on July 3-4.

The Anime Lockdown virtual convention also ran from May 1-3. The event included industry panels, guests including voice actors, and a variety of other anime-related programming.

Similarly, after E3 2020 was cancelled, Geoff Keighly, producer and creator of The Game Awards, announced that he is involved in a new digital event called "Summer Game Fest." The seasonal event will be held from May through August, and will include "news, in-game events, and playable content from the entire video game industry." The organizers of the Gamescom event planned for August 25-29 in Germany announced in April that the physical event was cancelled, but the organizers have stated that the event "will definitely take place digitally."

The organizers of Tokyo Game Show announced on Friday that they have cancelled this year's event planned for September, but the event "is now planned to take place online."

Sources: SDCC's Twitter account, Deadline (Bruce Haring)