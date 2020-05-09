Shikizakura Anime's 1st Full Trailer Streamed

"Near-future science fiction drama" premieres in early 2021

The official Twitter account for Chukyo TV and Sublimation 's original "near-future science fiction drama" anime Shikizakura revealed the show's first trailer on Saturday.

The anime will premiere in early 2021. The cast includes:

Yūdai Noda as Kakeru Miwa



Miho Mashiro as Ōka Myōjin



Daisuke Nakamoto as Kippei Nagatsu



Shōto Mizukami as Ryō Hattori



Eri Sakazaki as Kaede Naruse



Natsuki Ochiai as Haruko Yamada



Shingo Yoneyama as Ibara



TYK Promotion, which is based in Nagoya, Aichi, held auditions for new voice actors for the anime's seven main characters. The staff also held an audition for an English-speaking role in the anime at Anime Expo in July 2019. The anime's main staff judged the audition.

Asaka will perform the anime's theme song. Asaka is also from Nagoya.

Chukyo TV and CG animation studio Sublimation are producing the anime. The anime will have 12 30-minute episodes.

The anime is set in the Tōkai region, and most of the series' main staff members are based in the area. Shin'ya Sugai ( Walking Meat ) is directing the anime at Sublimation ( Love Live! Sunshine!! , Ghost in the Shell Arise , Yamato 2202 CG animation), with Tomoyasu Nishimura ( Maria the Virgin Witch , Moribito - Guardian of the Spirit ) as producer. Both Sugai and Nishimura are board members of Sublimation . K&K Design is credited for character designs. The production will use both hand drawn and 3D CG animation.

Aside from Chukyo TV , the production committee also includes Sublimation , Tamakoshi, Nakanihon Kōgyō, and K&K Design . The companies are all based in the Nagoya area. Sublimation established its Nagoya studio in 2017.

Sources: Shikizakura anime's Twitter account, Comic Natalie