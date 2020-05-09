Voice Actor: Bakugan: Armored Alliance Anime's English Dub Continues Production

Out-of-studio recordings continue from cast, crew's homes

Ucal Shillingford , the voice actor who plays Trox in the English dub of Bakugan: Armored Alliance , revealed on Twitter on May 1 that the production of the anime's English dub is continuing.

Grateful that BAKUGAN Production declared "The Show Must Go on!" and ensure I got the extra tools needed to keep Trox 🦖 coming to life - even if a more cozy, intimate studio than normal ha

TGIF 🙏🏾🕺🏽#Anime #VoiceActor #wfh #actorslife #StayHome pic.twitter.com/TTdt5LMXCU — Ucal S (@uk3s_) May 1, 2020

The show is the second season of the Bakugan Battle Planet anime, and it premiered on the Canadian television channel Teletoon on February 16. The show then premiered on Cartoon Network on March 1, and later premiered in Japan online on April 3. The new season will have 104 11-minute episodes.

Bakugan Battle Planet premiered in the United States on Cartoon Network and in Canada on Teletoon in December 2018. The anime then premiered in Japan on TV Tokyo and its affiliates in April 2019. The first series has 100 11-minute episodes.

The anime also aired on networks such as Cartoon Network (Spain, Italy, and the Middle East), Gulli and Canal J (France and Africa), POP (the United Kingdom), SUPER RTL (Germany), RTL (the Netherlands, Hungary, and Croatia), Nine GO! (Australia), TVNZ (New Zealand), Star (Greece), 1+1 (Ukraine), PopTV (Slovenia), VMMa (Belgium), M6 (France and Africa), and Lithuana/SIA (the Baltics).

Spin Master describes the series:

When Bakugan began emerging from the earth's crust in a mysterious worldwide "awakening," Dan and his friends find themselves at the epicenter of a new age. Dan and Company quickly learn that they must grow into more than just suburban kids looking for quick fame in the post-Bakugan era. They must learn how to work with their Bakugan and deploy them in battle in order to survive the seemingly endless forces out to control, enslave or just plain destroy the mysterious race of alien creatures. Dan and his friends will evolve into bona fide heroes by protecting their Bakugan, the Earth and ultimately the incredible secret hidden beneath our feet: Our planet has merged with another, living planet... Vestroia!

The Bakugan franchise is based on Spin Master and Sega Toys ' combination of metal cards and marble-like magnetic toys that automatically transform into figures during gameplay. The franchise has been a bestseller in North America.

Thanks to Tyrell Landsberg for the news tip.