As Miss Beelzebub Likes Manga's matoba Prepares New Work

This year's June issue of Square Enix 's Monthly Shonen Gangan magazine revealed on Tuesday that manga creator matoba is preparing a new work. matoba 's As Miss Beelzebub Likes ( Beelzebub-jō no Okinimesu Mama. ) manga ended in the same issue.

The creator launched the As Miss Beelzebub Likes manga in Monthly Shonen Gangan in July 2015. The manga's 11th compiled book volume had revealed on November 12 that the 12th and final volume will ship in spring.

Yen Press is publishing the manga in North America, and it describes the story:

Murin's lands his dream job with the demon king he's always held in awe, but when his tenure begins, it turns out the demon king isn't quite what he expected...

Yen Press published the manga's ninth volume in English on April 28, and it will publish the tenth volume on August 18.

The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in October 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan.