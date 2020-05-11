Love Lab Spinoff Manga Ends in June

Mini-series focusing on Tanahashi siblings, Ren, Suzu launched in March 6

The June issue of Houbunsha 's Manga Time magazine revealed on Thursday that the spinoff manga for Ruri Miyahara 's Love Lab manga will end in the magazine's next issue on June 5.

The manga is set four months after the end of the main manga's story, and centers on the Tanahashi siblings, as well as the characters Rentarō Kurahashi and Suzune Tanahashi. Miyahara launched the spinoff manga in Manga Time on March 6 as a short mini-series serialization.

The original manga inspired a 13-episode television anime series that premiered in July 2013. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired, and Sentai Filmworks released the anime on home video in 2014.

Crunchyroll describes the anime:

Fujisaki Girls Academy, commonly known as "Fujijo," is famous for being attended by distinguished young ladies. Stubborn, righteous, and known as "the wild one," student council president aide Riko. Brilliant, beautiful, just, and admired by all students as "Miss Fujisaki," student council president Maki. Shy, easily embarrassed, and clumsy, student council secretary Suzu. Charmingly thick eyebrows and fluffy hair, student council vice president Eno. Money-loving and coolly watching everyone study from behind her glasses, treasurer Sayo.

Miyahara launched the four-panel manga in Houbunsha 's Manga Home magazine in 2006, and it also ran in other Houbunsha magazines. The manga ended last October. Houbunsha published the manga's 15th and final volume on January 7.

Miyahara's Bokura wa Minna Kawaisou manga inspired a television anime adaptation by Brains Base in 2014. Sentai Filmworks licensed the anime and streamed it on Crunchyroll as it aired in Japan with the title The Kawai Complex Guide to Manors and Hostel Behavior . Sentai Filmworks released the series on DVD in August 2015, and on Blu-ray Disc in December 2016.

Source: Manga Time June issue