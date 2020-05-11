Monster Girl Doctor Anime Reveals Theme Song Artists

The official Twitter account for the television anime of Yoshino Origuchi 's Monster Girl Doctor ( Monster Musume no Oisha-san ) light novel series announced the theme song artists for the anime on Tuesday. The idol group ARCANA PROJECT will perform the opening song "Campanella Hibiku Sora de" (In the Sky Where the Bells Ring) as the group's first single. Aina Suzuki will perform the ending song "Yasahisa no Namae" (The Name of Kindness).

The anime will premiere in July. The anime stars Saori Ōnishi as Saphentite “Sapphee” Neikes and Shunichi Toki as Glenn Leitbeit.

The other cast members include:

Sarah Emi Bridcutt as Tisaria Scudia



Yukiyo Fujii as Lulala Haine



Yu Shimamura as Aranya Trantella Alakunida



Yoshiaki Iwasaki ( We Never Learn: BOKUBEN , The Familiar of Zero , Last Period: the journey to the end of the despair ) is directing the anime at Arvo Animation ( We Never Learn: BOKUBEN ). Hideki Shirane ( Date A Live , Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? ) is in charge of the series scripts. Hiromi Kato ( Kobato. , Chain Chronicle , ID-0 ) is designing the characters. TO-MAS is composing the music.

Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the novels in English, and it describes the story, which is "endorsed by OKAYADO ," the author of the Monster Musume manga:

In the town of Lindworm where monsters and humans coexist, Dr. Glenn runs an exemplary medical clinic for monster girls with his lamia assistant, Sapphee. Whether receiving a marriage proposal by a centaur injured in battle, palpating the injury of a mermaid, or suturing the delicate wounds of a flesh golem, Dr. Glenn performs his job with grace and confidence. But when an unsavory character seeks to steal a harpy egg, how will the unflappable Dr. Glenn respond...?

Yoshino writes the series and Z-Ton , one of the artists featured in the Monster Musume: I ♥ Monster Girls anthology, provides the illustrations.