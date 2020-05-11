The King of Fighters: A New Beginning Manga Ends in September

Manga creator Kyōtarō Azuma revealed on Twitter on Monday that his The King of Fighters: A New Beginning manga will end in four months.

Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Teams of fighters from around the world have gathered to answer one burning question: Who's the strongest warrior alive? Every single character from the legendary The King of Fighters video game series is on wild display in this brand new, high-octane fighting manga!

Azuma launched the manga in Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket app in January 2018. Kodansha published the manga's fifth compiled book volume on April 9. Seven Seas Entertainment published the manga's second volume on April 28.