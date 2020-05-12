Atsuko Nanba's Come on-a My House Manga Returns From Hiatus

Creator went on maternity leave in May 2019

The June issue of Kodansha 's Bessatsu Friend magazine revealed on Wednesday that Atsuko Nanba 's Come on-a My House ( Kamona My House ) manga will resume in the next issue on June 13. The manga's return will include one chapter from the main series and one side-story chapter.

The series went on hiatus on May 13, 2019 due to Nanba going on maternity leave.

The manga centers on Hinata, a high school student who often goes to an empty house after school to spend her time and cook using the stove in the garden. One day, when she arrives at the house, she finds that a game creator named Itsuki is living in the house.

Nanba launched the manga in Bessatsu Friend in August 2018. Kodansha published the manga's second compiled book volume in May 2019.

Nanba launched the Ao-Natsu manga in Kodansha 's Bessatsu Friend in 2013, and ended it in August 2017. Kodansha released eight volumes for the series. The manga inspired a live-action film adaptation that opened in Japan in August 2018.

Nanba's other manga include Tonari no Atashi , Sprout , Senpai to Kanojo , and Taiyo wa Kimi ni Kagayaku .