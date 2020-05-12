Capeta's Masahito Soda Works on New Manga

Soda recently ended Change! manga last December

Kodansha 's Days Neo website is listing a recruitment notice for an assistant for manga creator Masahito Soda to work on a new manga serialization on Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Magazine . The position is listed with an expected 12 hours of work daily for around 16-18 days every month, beginning in late May.

Soda ended the Change! manga (seen right) last December. Kodansha published the manga's sixth and final volume in the same month. Soda launched the manga in Monthly Shonen Magazine in November 2017.

Soda began The Tenth Prism manga in 2014, and the 12th and final volume shipped in February 2017. Crunchyroll published the manga digitally simultaneously with the Japanese release.

Soda launched his Capeta series in 2003, and he ended it in 2013. The manga won the Kodansha Manga Award in the Best Shōnen Manga category in 2005. The series inspired a 52-episode television anime series in 2005-2006 from Studio Comet .

Source: Days Neo