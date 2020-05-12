Cardfight!! Vanguard Gaiden if Anime's Premiere Rescheduled for May 30

Premiere was delayed twice due to COVID-19

The official website for Bushiroad 's Cardfight!! Vanguard franchise announced on Wednesday that Cardfight!! Vanguard Gaiden if , the newest anime series in the franchise , will premiere TV Aichi and TV Tokyo on May 30 at 8:00 a.m.

The anime was previously delayed from its original April 11 premiere to April 25 due to the effects of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19), and was later delayed again to May.

The anime stars:

Atsuko Enomoto as Emi Sendō

as Emi Sendō Yuri Yoshida as Shuka

as Shuka Mamoru Miyano as Kōji Ibuki

as Kōji Ibuki Aimi as Suiko Tatsunagi

Bushiroad

andare credited with the original work.is credited as the executive producer and with the original story.is directing the anime and is also credited for composition.is designing the characters.is animating the show.

Bushiroad announced the anime on January 22. The anime explores an alternate universe to the main series. The story focuses on Kōji Ibuki (an antagonist in the Gekijōban Cardfight!! Vanguard series) and Suiko Tatsunagi. Aichi's sister Emi Sendō also appears in the story, as does the new character Shuka.

The BanG Dream! franchise 's all-male band Argonavis performs the opening theme song "What-if Wonderland!!," and Peaky P-key, one of the D4DJ franchise 's in-story groups, performs the ending theme song "Gonna be right."