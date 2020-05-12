News
Cardfight!! Vanguard Gaiden if Anime's Premiere Rescheduled for May 30

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Premiere was delayed twice due to COVID-19

The official website for Bushiroad's Cardfight!! Vanguard franchise announced on Wednesday that Cardfight!! Vanguard Gaiden if, the newest anime series in the franchise, will premiere TV Aichi and TV Tokyo on May 30 at 8:00 a.m.

The anime was previously delayed from its original April 11 premiere to April 25 due to the effects of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19), and was later delayed again to May.

The anime stars:

Bushiroad and Akira Itō are credited with the original work. Takaaki Kidani is credited as the executive producer and with the original story. Itsuro Kawasaki is directing the anime and is also credited for composition. Satoshi Isono is designing the characters. OLM is animating the show.

Bushiroad announced the anime on January 22. The anime explores an alternate universe to the main series. The story focuses on Kōji Ibuki (an antagonist in the Gekijōban Cardfight!! Vanguard series) and Suiko Tatsunagi. Aichi's sister Emi Sendō also appears in the story, as does the new character Shuka.

The BanG Dream! franchise's all-male band Argonavis performs the opening theme song "What-if Wonderland!!," and Peaky P-key, one of the D4DJ franchise's in-story groups, performs the ending theme song "Gonna be right."

Sources: Cardfight!! Vanguard franchise's website, Comic Natalie

