Crunchyroll Adds City Hunter 2 Anime to Catalog

Crunchyroll announced on Tuesday that it will begin streaming the City Hunter 2 television anime on Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. EDT in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa.

Crunchyroll describes the anime:

Whether he's hired as a bodyguard or troubleshooter, Ryo Saeba, the legendary City Hunter , never misses his target. This volume memorably features several blasts from the past: A woman with a connection to Umibozu appears and she has a vendetta against him. Kaori's late brother, Makimura, is accused by Interpol of smuggling drugs before his death. And Ryo teams up with an old colleague and rival, Robert, to protect a princess. Meanwhile, Ryo's whole existence as the City Hunter is in jeopardy when a reporter/camerawoman seeks to feature the urban legend for a major story. All this and the usual mokkori hijinks!

Crunchyroll began streaming the City Hunter television anime last Thursday.

Discotek Media announced its license of the original City Hunter anime projects and the recent City Hunter: Shinjuku Private Eyes film in April 2019.

Tsukasa Hojo 's 1985 manga City Hunter inspired four television anime series, one anime film, and several video and television specials including a 2015 original anime DVD . ADV Films released most of these anime projects in North America. The City Hunter: Shinjuku Private Eyes anime film opened in Japan in February 2019.

Jackie Chan starred in a 1993 Hong Kong live-action film that very loosely adapts the original manga. A Korean live-action television series adaptation premiered in 2011, and Hulu streamed this version in the United States. A French live-action film adaptation opened in France on February 2019. A separate Chinese live-action film adaptation has been green-lit in China.

Source: Crunchyroll