Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma Anime Will Not Resume Until July or Later Due to COVID-19

Season 5's episode 3 and beyond delayed while rerun of season 4 continues

The official website for Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma: The Fifth Plate , the fifth season of the Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma anime, announced on Tuesday that episode 3 and later episodes will be delayed further "until July or later" due to the effects of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). (Unlike the Japanese version of the announcement, the English version simply states, "til July 2020.") The Tokyo MX and BS11 channels will continue their reruns of episodes Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma: The Fourth Plate .

The show was first delayed in mid-April. The anime premiered on April 10. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs.

Crunchyroll describes the story:

With his father's recommendation, he decides to enroll into “Totsuki Saryo Culinary Institute”, a school for the most elites of the culinary world. During his time there, he has grown so much as a chef through studying hard with friends and competing against rivals in shokugeki battles. Soma has now moved up a grade and he has finally grasped what he has always hoped for; the first seat at the Totsuki Ten Masters Council. In the meantime, an invitation to a world-class cooking competition known as “BLUE” arrives to Totsuki. “BLUE” is one of the most authentic gastronomic tournaments for young chefs seeking fame. However, there's been a change to this year's system and themes are all out of ordinary! There's spark in the air as the new rivals appears from the shadow! Where will the “BLUE” lead them!? The shokugeki to determine the new bearers of culinary world is about to begin!

nano.RIPE (ending themes for Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma anime's second through fourth seasons) is performing the opening theme song "Last Chapter," and voice actress and singer Mai Fuchigami ( Planet With , Outbreak Company ) is performing the ending theme song "Crossing Road."

The fifth season is titled Shokugeki no Sōma : Gō no Sara (Strong Plate, a pun on "Go" meaning "five").

Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma: The Fourth Plate ( Shokugeki no Sōma: Shin no Sara ), the fourth anime season based on Yūto Tsukuda and Shun Saeki 's manga, premiered on October 11, and had 12 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired. Yoshitomo Yonetani returned to direct the anime at J.C. Staff . Shogo Yasukawa also returned to oversee the series scripts, and Tomoyuki Shitaya returned as character designer.