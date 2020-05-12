North American Anime, Manga Releases, May 10-16

The further adventures of our death-defying hero Subaru are delayed until July but Crunchyroll is currently streaming The Frozen Bond , the OAV that benches Subaru in favor of focusing on Emilia's murky past.

― The further adventures of our death-defying hero Subaru Natsuki are delayed until July but Crunchyroll is currently streaming Re:ZERO - Starting Life in Another World - The Frozen Bond, the OA...