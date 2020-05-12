News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, May 10-16
posted on by Jennifer Sherman
Vampire Hunter D OVA, Maid Sama! anime; Cat Shit One, Transformers manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Code:Breaker Essentials BDPlease
|Funimation
|US$24.98
|May 12
|Devil May Cry Essentials BDCite
|Funimation
|US$34.98
|May 12
|Howl's Moving Castle Steelbook BD/DVDAnimeNewsNetwork
|Shout! Factory
|US$26.99
|May 12
|Maid Sama! BDPlease
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$89.98
|May 12
|Ponyo Steelbook BD/DVDCite
|Shout! Factory
|US$26.99
|May 12
|Vampire Hunter D OVA Steelbook BDAnimeNewsNetwork
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$69.98
|May 12
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Cat Shit One Graphic Novel (GN) 1Please
|Antarctic Press
|US$12.99
|May 12
|Fullmetal Alchemist Fullmetal Edition GN 9 (hardcover)Cite
|Viz Media
|US$19.99
|May 12
|Given GN 2AnimeNewsNetwork
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|May 12
|Pokémon Sun & Moon GN 7Please
|Viz Media
|US$4.99
|May 12
|RIN-NE GN 33Cite
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|May 12
|Splatoon GN 9AnimeNewsNetwork
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|May 12
|Transformers GN 2 (hardcover)Please
|Viz Media
|US$24.99
|May 12
|A Tropical Fish Yearns for Snow GN 3Cite
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|May 12
|Yarichin Bitch Club GN 14 (adult)AnimeNewsNetwork
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|May 12
|Yo-kai Watch GN 14Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|May 12
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Ace of the Diamond GN 26Cite
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|May 12
|Ascendance of a Bookworm GN 4AnimeNewsNetwork
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|May 13
|Beyond the Clouds GN 1-2Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99 each
|May 12
|City GN 8Cite
|Kodansha Comics
|US$7.99
|May 12
|The Dorm of Love and Secrets GN 4AnimeNewsNetwork
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|May 12
|Dungeon Builder: The Demon King's Labyrinth is a Modern City! GN 2Please
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$9.99
|May 12
|Flying Witch GN 8Cite
|Vertical
|US$7.99
|May 12
|Giant Killing GN 20AnimeNewsNetwork
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|May 12
|Given GN 2Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|May 12
|The Hero Life of a (Self-Proclaimed) "Mediocre" Demon! GN 2Cite
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|May 12
|Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear GN 1AnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$9.99
|May 12
|Magical Girl Site GN 12 (adult)Please
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$9.99
|May 12
|Masamune-kun's Revenge GN 11Cite
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$9.99
|May 12
|The Mermaid Prince GN 4AnimeNewsNetwork
|Coamix
|US$6.99
|May 12
|RIN-NE GN 33Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|May 12
|Sarazanmai: Reo and Mabu GNCite
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$9.99
|May 12
|Shed that Skin, Ryugasaki-san! GN 1AnimeNewsNetwork
|Kaiten Books
|US$8.99
|May 15
|To the Abandoned Sacred Beasts GN 10Please
|Vertical
|US$7.99
|May 12
|Tokyo Revengers GN 15Cite
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|May 12
|Transformers GN 2AnimeNewsNetwork
|Viz Media
|US$16.99
|May 12
|A Tropical Fish Yearns for Snow GN 3Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|May 12
|Wandering Witch GN 1Cite
|Square Enix Manga
|US$6.99
|May 12
|Yo-kai Watch GN 14AnimeNewsNetwork
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|May 12
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Classroom of the Elite Novel 5Please
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$9.99
|May 14
|Cooking with Wild Game Novel 7Cite
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|May 10
|Outer Ragna Novel 2AnimeNewsNetwork
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|May 11
Video Game Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix Switch gamePlease
|Sega
|US$39.39
|May 15