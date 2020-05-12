News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, May 10-16

posted on by Jennifer Sherman
Vampire Hunter D OVA, Maid Sama! anime; Cat Shit One, Transformers manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Code:Breaker Essentials BDPlease Funimation US$24.98 May 12
Devil May Cry Essentials BDCite Funimation US$34.98 May 12
Howl's Moving Castle Steelbook BD/DVDAnimeNewsNetwork Shout! Factory US$26.99 May 12
Maid Sama! BDPlease Sentai Filmworks US$89.98 May 12
Ponyo Steelbook BD/DVDCite Shout! Factory US$26.99 May 12
Vampire Hunter D OVA Steelbook BDAnimeNewsNetwork Sentai Filmworks US$69.98 May 12

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Cat Shit One Graphic Novel (GN) 1Please Antarctic Press US$12.99 May 12
Fullmetal Alchemist Fullmetal Edition GN 9 (hardcover)Cite Viz Media US$19.99 May 12
Given GN 2AnimeNewsNetwork Viz Media US$12.99 May 12
Pokémon Sun & Moon GN 7Please Viz Media US$4.99 May 12
RIN-NE GN 33Cite Viz Media US$9.99 May 12
Splatoon GN 9AnimeNewsNetwork Viz Media US$9.99 May 12
Transformers GN 2 (hardcover)Please Viz Media US$24.99 May 12
A Tropical Fish Yearns for Snow GN 3Cite Viz Media US$9.99 May 12
Yarichin Bitch Club GN 14 (adult)AnimeNewsNetwork Viz Media US$12.99 May 12
Yo-kai Watch GN 14Please Viz Media US$9.99 May 12

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Ace of the Diamond GN 26Cite Kodansha Comics US$10.99 May 12
Ascendance of a Bookworm GN 4AnimeNewsNetwork J-Novel Club US$8.99 May 13
Beyond the Clouds GN 1-2Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 each May 12
City GN 8Cite Kodansha Comics US$7.99 May 12
The Dorm of Love and Secrets GN 4AnimeNewsNetwork Kodansha Comics US$10.99 May 12
Dungeon Builder: The Demon King's Labyrinth is a Modern City! GN 2Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$9.99 May 12
Flying Witch GN 8Cite Vertical US$7.99 May 12
Giant Killing GN 20AnimeNewsNetwork Kodansha Comics US$10.99 May 12
Given GN 2Please Viz Media US$6.99 May 12
The Hero Life of a (Self-Proclaimed) "Mediocre" Demon! GN 2Cite Kodansha Comics US$10.99 May 12
Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear GN 1AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas Entertainment US$9.99 May 12
Magical Girl Site GN 12 (adult)Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$9.99 May 12
Masamune-kun's Revenge GN 11Cite Seven Seas Entertainment US$9.99 May 12
The Mermaid Prince GN 4AnimeNewsNetwork Coamix US$6.99 May 12
RIN-NE GN 33Please Viz Media US$6.99 May 12
Sarazanmai: Reo and Mabu GNCite Seven Seas Entertainment US$9.99 May 12
Shed that Skin, Ryugasaki-san! GN 1AnimeNewsNetwork Kaiten Books US$8.99 May 15
To the Abandoned Sacred Beasts GN 10Please Vertical US$7.99 May 12
Tokyo Revengers GN 15Cite Kodansha Comics US$10.99 May 12
Transformers GN 2AnimeNewsNetwork Viz Media US$16.99 May 12
A Tropical Fish Yearns for Snow GN 3Please Viz Media US$6.99 May 12
Wandering Witch GN 1Cite Square Enix Manga US$6.99 May 12
Yo-kai Watch GN 14AnimeNewsNetwork Viz Media US$6.99 May 12

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Classroom of the Elite Novel 5Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$9.99 May 14
Cooking with Wild Game Novel 7Cite J-Novel Club US$6.99 May 10
Outer Ragna Novel 2AnimeNewsNetwork J-Novel Club US$6.99 May 11

Video Game Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix Switch gamePlease Sega US$39.39 May 15

