The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV Game's Trailer Previews Story

NIS America began streaming an English story trailer on Tuesday for The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV game, the fourth installment in Nihon Falcom's Trails of Cold Steel role-playing game series.

The game will launch in North America and Europe for the PlayStation 4 this fall, and for the Nintendo Switch and PC in 2021.

The game will get a limited edition that includes a collector's box, soundtrack, art book, SteelBook, cloth poster, and seven art cards.

The game shipped for the PS4 in Japan in September 2018.

NIS America will ship the Switch version of The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III ( Eiyū Densetsu Sen no Kiseki III ) game on June 30 in North America and Europe, and on July 7 in Oceania.

The "story role-playing game" shipped in Japan for the PS4 in September 2017 and for the Switch on March 19. NIS America released the game for PC via Steam and GOG.com on March 23. NIS America shipped the PS4 game on October 22 in North America and Europe, and on October 29 in Oceania after a delay. The game launched in North America and Europe with English and Japanese audio and English and French text.