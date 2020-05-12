Tokyopop Reveals New Release Dates for Delayed Manga

Titles slated for April-May will now release between June-November

Tokyopop announced on Friday the release dates for several manga titles that had been delayed due to the effects of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The company had announced in April that it was delaying the release of 14 titles.

The following titles are now set to debut between June and November:

Don't Call Me Daddy

Release Date: 6/23/2020

Release Date: 6/23/2020

Release Date: 6/30/2020

Release Date: 6/30/2020

Release Date: 7/28/2020

Release Date: 9/8/2020

Release Date: 9/22/2020

Release Date: 10/20/2020

, Volume 3 Release Date: 10/20/2020 Futaribeya : A Room for Two , Volume 7

Release Date: 11/24/2020

Tokyopop also confirmed with ANN that Disney Manga : Kilala Princess — Rescue the Village with Mulan! issues 1-4 will launch digitally on July 7, the same day that the compiled print release will ship. Additionally, Disney Manga : The Nightmare Before Christmas – Zero's Journey issues 18-19 will launch on June 24.

On Friday, the company stated, "As the industry begins to adapt and resume business, we have worked closely with our industry partners to create an adjusted release schedule for the remainder of 2020. In April, Tokyopop had said its "printer, lettering team, distributor and other vitally important parts of the publishing process" are closed because they are deemed "non-essential businesses."