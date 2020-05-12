News
Tokyopop Reveals New Release Dates for Delayed Manga
posted on by Adriana Hazra
Tokyopop announced on Friday the release dates for several manga titles that had been delayed due to the effects of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The company had announced in April that it was delaying the release of 14 titles.
The following titles are now set to debut between June and November:
-
Don't Call Me Daddy
Release Date: 6/23/2020
-
No Vampire, No Happy Ending, Volume 1
Release Date: 6/23/2020
-
Konohana Kitan, Volume 8
Release Date: 6/30/2020
-
Koimonogatari: Love Stories, Volume 1
Release Date: 6/30/2020
-
Disney Manga: The Nightmare Before Christmas – Zero's Journey, Book 4
Release Date: 7/28/2020
-
Aria: The Masterpiece, Volume 6
Release Date: 9/8/2020
-
Undead Messiah, Volume 3
Release Date: 9/22/2020
-
Ocean of Secrets, Volume 3
Release Date: 10/20/2020
-
Futaribeya: A Room for Two, Volume 7
Release Date: 11/24/2020
Tokyopop also confirmed with ANN that Disney Manga: Kilala Princess — Rescue the Village with Mulan! issues 1-4 will launch digitally on July 7, the same day that the compiled print release will ship. Additionally, Disney Manga: The Nightmare Before Christmas – Zero's Journey issues 18-19 will launch on June 24.
On Friday, the company stated, "As the industry begins to adapt and resume business, we have worked closely with our industry partners to create an adjusted release schedule for the remainder of 2020. In April, Tokyopop had said its "printer, lettering team, distributor and other vitally important parts of the publishing process" are closed because they are deemed "non-essential businesses."
Sources: Press release, email correspondence, Tokyopop's website