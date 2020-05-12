Artist Sakumi Hagiwara makes voice acting debut in anime with fictional version of his grandfather

The staff for the television anime of Kei Ii 's Woodpecker Detective's Office ( Kitsutsuki Tantei-Dokoro ) mystery novel revealed on Tuesday that artist, director, and actor Sakumi Hagiwara will make his voice acting debut in the anime's sixth episode next week. Hagiwara's character (seen below) is the manager of a puppet show. Hagiwara is the grandson of poet Sakutarō Hagiwara, who is fictionalized in the show's story and voiced by Yuichiro Umehara .

The anime premiered on April 13. Crunchyroll is streaming the series worldwide outside of Asia as it airs.

Shinpei Ezaki ( Monster Strike The Movie , Hanebad! , Gunslinger Stratos: The Animation ) is chief director of the anime at LIDEN FILMS . Tomoe Makino (episode director for Tsuredure Children , Shōwa Genroku Rakugo Shinjū , Haven't You Heard? I'm Sakamoto ) is directing the series. LIDEN FILMS is also credited with production alongside Tôhoku Shinsha . Taku Kishimoto ( 91 Days , Silver Spoon , Haikyu!! three seasons) is overseeing the series scripts, and manga creator Kaoru Saki is credited with the original character designs. Shuichi Hara ( Lost Song , Alice in the Country of Hearts: Wonderful Wonder World ) is adapting those character designs for animation, and MONACA is composing the music. Youji Shimizu is the sound director.

Makoto Furukawa is performing the opening theme song "Honjitsu mo Makoto ni Seiten Nari" ("The Skies Are Clear Again Today"), and NOW ON AIR are performing the ending theme song "Gondola no Uta" (Gondola Song).

The novel's story is set in 1909 during Japan's Meiji era, and centers on fictional versions of real-life poet Takuboku Ishikawa and real-life linguist Kyōsuke Kindaichi, who were acquaintances in real life. In the novel, Takuboku runs a private detective agency to support his family. Both begin to investigate a case of supposed ghost appearances at the Asakusa Jūnikai building, also known as the Ryōunkai.

Kei Ii published the novel's first edition in the regular tankōbon format through Tokyo Sogensha in 1999. Tokyo Sogensha re-released the novel in the smaller bunko format in 2008.

Source: The Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web