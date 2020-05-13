A3! Anime's 'Season Summer' Previewed in New Video

Summer Troupe's arc starts on May 18 after COVID-19-related delay

The official website for the television anime of Liber Entertainment's A3! actor-training smartphone game began streaming a promotional video for the A3! Season Spring & Summer series' "Season Summer" arc on Wednesday. The next arc featuring the Summer Troupe starts with episode 7 on May 18.

The cast of the Summer Troupe are:

The anime premiered on January 13, but delayed episode 4 and beyond due to issues related to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) exacerbating scheduling problems in the production. It restarted its airing from the first episode again on April 6 . The series' previously delayed fourth episode premiered on April 27.

A3! Season Autumn & Winter , the anime's next two-arc series, is slated to premiere in October.

Funimation , which is streaming the anime, describes the story:

Mankai Company is a far cry from its glory days as an all-male theater. With only one member left and debt collectors at the door, it's no wonder Izumi Tachibana finds herself in over her head when she boldly confronts the yakuza's loan sharks, promising to bring her father's theater back into the spotlight. She might be able to recruit enough talent, but can they bloom into the actors she needs?

Keisuke Shinohara ( Black Fox ) is directing the anime at P.A.WORKS and Studio 3Hz . Mariko Komatsu is adapting the original character designs by Ryō Fujiwara and serving as chief animation director. Naoki Hayashi ( Black Fox ) is in charge of the series scripts. Infinite is producing.

Sources: A3! anime's website, Comic Natalie