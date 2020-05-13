News
Aniplex USA to Release Complete Fate/stay night Unlimited Blade Works Anime BD Box Set
posted on by Alex Mateo
Aniplex of America announced on Wednesday that it will release a complete Blu-ray Disc box set for the Fate/stay night: Unlimited Blade Works television anime on July 14. The set will include all 26 episodes from the anime's first and second seasons and the "sunny day" original video anime (OVA).
The release will include eight Blu-ray Discs. Bonus content will include package illustrations by original character designer Takashi Takeuchi and a mini-booklet.
Aniplex of America previously released the two television anime seasons and OVA on Blu-ray Disc in 2015-2016.
The Fate/stay night: Unlimited Blade Works television anime follows the original game's "Unlimited Blade Works" route. Crunchyroll and Hulu streamed the first season in English-speaking territories as it aired in Japan. Aniplex of America streamed the second season on the Aniplex Channel, Crunchyroll, Hulu, and Daisuki services as it aired in Japan.
Source: Press release