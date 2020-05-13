Aniplex USA to Release Complete Fate/stay night Unlimited Blade Works Anime BD Box Set

Aniplex of America announced on Wednesday that it will release a complete Blu-ray Disc box set for the Fate/stay night: Unlimited Blade Works television anime on July 14. The set will include all 26 episodes from the anime's first and second seasons and the "sunny day" original video anime ( OVA ).

The release will include eight Blu-ray Discs. Bonus content will include package illustrations by original character designer Takashi Takeuchi and a mini-booklet.

Aniplex of America previously released the two television anime seasons and OVA on Blu-ray Disc in 2015-2016.

The Fate/stay night: Unlimited Blade Works television anime follows the original game's " Unlimited Blade Works " route. Crunchyroll and Hulu streamed the first season in English-speaking territories as it aired in Japan. Aniplex of America streamed the second season on the Aniplex Channel , Crunchyroll , Hulu , and Daisuki services as it aired in Japan.

Source: Press release