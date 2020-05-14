Crunchyroll Streams More City Hunter TV Anime Series, Specials, Films

8 anime begin streaming on Thursday

Crunchyroll announced on Thursday that it will begin streaming the following City Hunter television anime series, specials, and films on Thursday at 6:00 p.m. EDT in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa.

Crunchyroll began streaming the City Hunter 2 television anime on Tuesday and the City Hunter television anime last Thursday.

Discotek Media announced its license of the original City Hunter anime projects and the recent City Hunter: Shinjuku Private Eyes film in April 2019.

Tsukasa Hojo 's 1985 manga City Hunter inspired four television anime series, one anime film, and several video and television specials including a 2015 original anime DVD . ADV Films released most of these anime projects in North America. The City Hunter: Shinjuku Private Eyes anime film opened in Japan in February 2019.

Jackie Chan starred in a 1993 Hong Kong live-action film that very loosely adapts the original manga. A Korean live-action television series adaptation premiered in 2011, and Hulu streamed this version in the United States. A French live-action film adaptation opened in France on February 2019. A separate Chinese live-action film adaptation has been green-lit in China.

Source: Crunchyroll