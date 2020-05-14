News
Crunchyroll Streams More City Hunter TV Anime Series, Specials, Films
posted on by Alex Mateo
Crunchyroll announced on Thursday that it will begin streaming the following City Hunter television anime series, specials, and films on Thursday at 6:00 p.m. EDT in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa.
- City Hunter 3 TV anime
- City Hunter '91 TV anime
- City Hunter: The Secret Service TV special
- City Hunter: Goodbye my Sweetheart TV special
- City Hunter: Death of the Vicious Criminal Ryo Saeba TV special
- City Hunter: .357 Magnum film
- City Hunter: Bay City Wars film
- City Hunter: Million Dollar Conspiracy film
Crunchyroll began streaming the City Hunter 2 television anime on Tuesday and the City Hunter television anime last Thursday.
Discotek Media announced its license of the original City Hunter anime projects and the recent City Hunter: Shinjuku Private Eyes film in April 2019.
Tsukasa Hojo's 1985 manga City Hunter inspired four television anime series, one anime film, and several video and television specials including a 2015 original anime DVD. ADV Films released most of these anime projects in North America. The City Hunter: Shinjuku Private Eyes anime film opened in Japan in February 2019.
Jackie Chan starred in a 1993 Hong Kong live-action film that very loosely adapts the original manga. A Korean live-action television series adaptation premiered in 2011, and Hulu streamed this version in the United States. A French live-action film adaptation opened in France on February 2019. A separate Chinese live-action film adaptation has been green-lit in China.
Source: Crunchyroll