Konami Announces Dance Dance Revolution V Game for PC

Konami announced on Thursday that it will release the Dance Dance Revolution V game for PC. The company is currently running an open alpha test for a limited time, and 15 popular arcade songs are available in the release. A date for the end of service has not been decided.

Players with a Konami ID can participate in the alpha. Players can use their keyboards or connect a DanceDanceRevolution game mat to a PC to play.

Konami had revealed at Japan Amusement Expo in January 2019 that a smartphone game for the music rhythm game franchise is in development. The smartphone-exclusive game will let players connect their DanceDanceRevolution mats to smartphones.

Stampede, a production company founded by former Warner Brothers President of Production Greg Silverman, announced in October 2018 that it is partnering with Branded Pictures Entertainment and Konami to develop a film based on the franchise. According to the trade news sources Deadline and Variety, the "project will explore a world on the brink of destruction where the only hope is to unite through the universal language of dance."

