New Love Live! Anime Reveals Character Names, New Visual, Returning Staff

The official website for the Love Live! franchise unveiled a new visual, the character names, and the staff for the franchise 's new television anime on Friday. The seventh volume of Kadokawa 's Love Live! Days Love Live! Sōgō Magazine will reveal more details on the character's profiles on Monday .

The characters are named (from left to right in image above) Chisato Arashi, Sumire Heanna, Kanon Shibuya, Tan Kuku (romanization not official), and Ren Hazuki.

Hajime Yatate , the collective pseudonym for the staff of Sunrise , is once again credited for original work. Sakurako Kimino is also credited again for original concept, as in previous Love Live! anime. Takahiko Kyōgoku , the director of the original Love Live! School idol project and subsequent film, returns as director alongside Love Live! School idol project and Love Live! Sunshine!! writer Jukki Hanada . Atsushi Saito ( Black Fox ) is adapting franchise character designer Yūhei Murota 's original character designs. Yoshiaki Fujisawa also returns from the first Love Live! series as composer for the music.

The franchise was scheduled to start open casting call auditions for one of the main cast members of the new project on March 12, but the auditions were postponed due to the effects of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The auditions are restricted to unmarried women from the ages of 15 to 22 (as of April 1, 2020). The auditions will not accept applications from those currently in middle school or lower, and those with existing contracts with record companies or talent management agencies.

The new anime project features the tagline, "Watashi o Kanaeru Monogatari — Hello!!! Love Live! " (The story of my dreams coming true. Hello!!! Love Live! "). This is a reference to the franchise 's previous tagline of "Minna de Kanaeru Monogatari," which refers to the fact that the school idol group's names, center performers, song lyrics, and other aspects are decided by fan vote.

The franchise announced a new television anime series titled Love Live! Nijigasaki Gakuen School Idol Dōkōkai (Nijigasaki Academy's School Idol Appreciation Club) in December.

In 2010, the anime studio Sunrise , Lantis , and ASCII Media Works ' Dengeki G Magazine launched Love Live! as a self-described "ultimate user-participation project" that lets its fans vote on the future of the fictional idols in the μ's school idol group. A series of music CDs and animated music videos then followed. The first Love Live! School idol project anime series (pictured right) premiered in January 2013, and the second series premiered in April 2014. The Love Live! The School Idol Movie film opened in Japan in June 2015.

The Love Live! Sunshine!! project was first announced in February 2015. The project's three key phrases are "Reader Participation," "Inspired by μ's," and "Seaside Town Setting." Fans chose the group's name Aqours by popular vote.

The first Love Live! Sunshine!! television anime premiered in July 2016. The second season ran from October to December 2017. The Love Live! Sunshine!! The School Idol Movie Over the Rainbow film opened in Japan in January 2019.