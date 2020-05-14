Puzzle Game Manga Series Creator Miyuki Noma Passes Away at 59

Noma leaves 2 manga in Puzzle Game series unfinished

Manga publisher Hakusensha announced on Thursday that manga creator Miyuki Noma passed away on May 2 due to ischemic heart disease. She was 59. Noma's family held a private funeral on May 4.

Noma was known for drawing primarily with shojo and mystery manga, and is perhaps best known for the Puzzle Game mystery manga series, which ran in Hakusensha 's Hana to Yume magazine from 1983 to 2001. The manga received numerous other installments in the ensuing years, with Noma still working on Puzzle Game Mystère and Puzzle Game Succeed , the two latest installments in the series, before passing away.

Puzzle Game Succeed's 23rd and final chapter will debut on Hakusensha 's Love Silky website on June 26. Noma had just launched Puzzle Game Mystère in Akita Shoten 's Monthly Mystery Bonita magazine in March, and the manga's first chapter will appear in the magazine's August issue on July 6, alongside information about a memorial project.



Sources: Hakusensha, Akita Shoten, Comic Natalie