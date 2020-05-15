Hypnosis Mic -Before the Battle- The Dirty Dawg Manga Reaches Climax of 'Main Story'

Manga launched in December 2018

The June issue of Kodansha 's Shonen Magazine Edge revealed on Friday that Yūichirō Momose and Rui Karasuzuki Hypnosis Mic: Before the Battle - The Dirty Dawg manga will reach the climax of its "main story" in the magazine's next issue on June 17.

The manga debuted in Shonen Magazine Edge in December 2018. The issue that debuted the manga also featured it on the cover, and the issue sold out when it hit store shelves. Kodansha published the manga's third compiled book volume on April 17.

The Hypnosis Mic rap-themed project features voice actors who rap in the personas of original characters, and it launched in September 2017. The group earned the top spot as the most popular voice actor Twitter account in Japan for 2018. The project includes multiple manga tie-ins, a mobile game, stage plays, and live events.

The franchise is also inspiring the television anime Hypnosis Mic -Division Rap Battle- Rhyme Anima , which will premiere this July.