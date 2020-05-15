News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, May 4-10
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Animal Crossing: New Horizons stays at #1
Japan's Game Ranking: May 4-10
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20
|194,942
|4,350,458
|2
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|22,740
|883,332
|3
|PS4
|Final Fantasy VII Remake
|Square Enix
|April 10
|18,549
|897,108
|4
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|17,924
|2,936,169
|5
|NSw
|Splatoon 2
|Nintendo
|July 21, 2017
|13,467
|3,409,160
|6
|PS4
|Trials of Mana
|Square Enix
|April 24
|12,836
|117,286
|7
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|11,808
|3,690,702
|8
|NSw
|Super Mario Party
|Nintendo
|October 5, 2018
|10,639
|1,440,839
|9
|NSw
|Tōhoku Daigaku Reika Igaku Kenkyūjo Kawashima Ryūta Kyōji Kanshū Nō o Kitaeru Otona no Nintendo Switch Training
|Nintendo
|December 27, 2018
|10,580
|222,469
|10
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|9,271
|1,380,939
|11
|NSw
|Pokémon Sword & Shield
|Nintendo
|November 15, 2019
|7,585
|3,593,708
|12
|NSw
|New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
|Nintendo
|January 11, 2019
|5,489
|838,414
|13
|NSw
|Super Mario Maker 2
|Nintendo
|June 28, 2019
|5,438
|909,928
|14
|NSw
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|Nintendo
|March 3, 2017
|4,743
|1,581,091
|15
|NSw
|One Piece Pirate Warriors 4
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|March 26
|3,931
|114,388
|16
|NSw
|Tsuri Spirits Nintendo Switch Version
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|July 25, 2019
|3,921
|435,651
|17
|NSw
|Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX
|Nintendo
|March 6
|3,813
|249,423
|18
|PS4
|Resident Evil 3
|CAPCOM
|April 3
|3,573
|255,320
|19
|PS4
|Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition
|Rcokstar Games
|December 11, 2014
|3,562
|48,222
|20
|NSw
|Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020
|Sega
|November 1, 2019
|3,490
|312,574
Source: Famitsu