Japan's Video Game Rankings, May 4-10

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Animal Crossing: New Horizons stays at #1

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20 194,942 4,350,458
2 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 22,740 883,332
3 PS4 Final Fantasy VII Remake Square Enix April 10 18,549 897,108
4 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 17,924 2,936,169
5 NSw Splatoon 2 Nintendo July 21, 2017 13,467 3,409,160
6 PS4 Trials of Mana Square Enix April 24 12,836 117,286
7 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 11,808 3,690,702
8 NSw Super Mario Party Nintendo October 5, 2018 10,639 1,440,839
9 NSw Tōhoku Daigaku Reika Igaku Kenkyūjo Kawashima Ryūta Kyōji Kanshū Nō o Kitaeru Otona no Nintendo Switch Training Nintendo December 27, 2018 10,580 222,469
10 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 9,271 1,380,939
11 NSw Pokémon Sword & Shield Nintendo November 15, 2019 7,585 3,593,708
12 NSw New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe Nintendo January 11, 2019 5,489 838,414
13 NSw Super Mario Maker 2 Nintendo June 28, 2019 5,438 909,928
14 NSw The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Nintendo March 3, 2017 4,743 1,581,091
15 NSw One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 Bandai Namco Entertainment March 26 3,931 114,388
16 NSw Tsuri Spirits Nintendo Switch Version Bandai Namco Entertainment July 25, 2019 3,921 435,651
17 NSw Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX Nintendo March 6 3,813 249,423
18 PS4 Resident Evil 3 CAPCOM April 3 3,573 255,320
19 PS4 Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition Rcokstar Games December 11, 2014 3,562 48,222
20 NSw Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 Sega November 1, 2019 3,490 312,574

Source: Famitsu

follow-up of Japan's Video Game Rankings, April 27-May 3
