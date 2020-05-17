Reborn! Manga Gets 4th Stage Play in November

The official website for the stage play adaptations of Akira Amano 's Reborn! manga announced on Friday that a fourth stage play is in the works. The play is titled Katekyō Hitman Reborn! the Stage: Secret Bullet , and is based on a five-volume spinoff novel series of the same name.

The stage play will star:

Neeko ( Reborn! anime's lead voice actress) as Reborn (pictured center)

( anime's lead voice actress) as Reborn (pictured center) Takeshi James Yamada as Dino (right)

as Dino (right) Kohei Hayashida as Xanxus (left)

Shungo Takasaki as S. Squalo

Katsuya Takagi as Lussuria

Shōichirō Ōmi and Yūta Higuchi (double cast) as Belphegor

Takanori Yamaki as Levi A Than

Chihiro Kai as Mammon

Maruo Maruichirō is writing the play, and Jun Yoriko is directing. The play is scheduled to run in Tokyo from November 7-15 and in Kyoto from November 19-22.

The first stage play adaptation, Katekyō Hitman Reborn! The Stage , ran in Tokyo in September 2018, and then in Osaka in October 2018. The second stage play ran in Tokyo and Osaka in June 2019. The third stage play ran in Tokyo and Osaka in January.

Viz Media released 16 volumes of the 42-volume manga in North America, and it describes the story:

When Reborn, a fedora-wearing, gun-toting toddler, arrives and says he's come to groom Tsuna for his future as boss of an Italian organized crime family, Tsuna is more than a little skeptical. But Reborn may have the "magic bullet" necessary to turn Tsuna's life around!

Amano launched Reborn! in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2004, and ended it in 2012. The manga's television anime adaptation ran from 2006 to 2010. Crunchyroll and Viz Media streamed the anime adaptation outside Japan. Discotek Media licensed the anime and released it on Blu-ray Disc in September and October 2018.

The "Amano Akira Illustrations Exhibition" event presented a special collaboration mini anime video of Amano's Reborn! and elDLIVE manga when it opened in July 2016. The video featured the first anime footage of Reborn! in six years since the television anime ended in 2010.