Studio Durian Plans Shishigari Feature-Length Anime Film Project

Studio produced "Shishigari" anime short that premiered at Fantasia Festival last year

Yuki Nagano from the animation studio Studio Durian confirmed with ANN on Sunday that the company is looking to produce a feature-length film version of its "Shishigari" anime short. Nagano stated that right now the film is in its planning stage, and is looking to gather funds. As such, Studio Durian does not yet know a potential production start time for the film. Nagano also stated that Studio Durian hopes to take on the challenge of producing works of various genres in the future.

The anime's official website lists a story synopsis for the film project:

A boy lives a peaceful life in a small village deep within the mountains.

One day, the Oni suddenly appear and take everything from the boy.

He goes on a journey to follow them and get back the people they kidnapped.

After a long journey, he comes across a huge colony of a million Oni, which is called “Oni Hill”.

Studio Durian revealed the "Shishigari" (Lion Hunter) anime short in April 2019. Kiyotaka Oshiyama ( Flip Flappers ) directed the short, and was also credited for the story concept, screenplay, and as animator. Megumi Han played the "Boy" main character.

Studio Durian describes the short:

Deep in the northern mountains, there are people who have been living with the blessings of the mountains. A boy, who is coming of age, journeys into the mountains for his first hunt. He must find the "Kuroshishi." The mountain is a world where life and death are divided by a paper-thin line. Sometimes, nature will show its fangs...

The Fantasia Festival in Montreal, Canada hosted the world premiere of the short last July. Other staff members included background artist Kevin Aymeric ( Ping Pong ), compositor and editor Yoichi Senzui ( The Wind Rises , The Tale of the Princess Kaguya ), composer Kenji Kawai ( Patlabor , Ghost in the Shell , Gundam 00 ), sound director Kazuhiro Wakabayashi ( Princess Mononoke , Jin-Roh - The Wolf Brigade ), and Kaori Yamada ( Mitsuboshi Colors , Hanebad! ) for sound effects.

Studio Durian was founded in 2017, with Kiyotaka Oshiyama as representative director.

