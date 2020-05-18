Date A Bullet Theatrical Anime Reveals 6 New Cast Members

The official Twitter account for Koushi Tachibana 's Date A Live franchise announced the cast members for the theatrical anime adaptation of Yuichiro Higashide 's Date A Live Fragment: Date A Bullet spinoff novels on Monday. The account also confirmed that the anime's title is Dead or Bullet , and will be a prequel to the Date A Live Fragment: Date A Bullet novels. The anime will have event theatrical screenings in Japan.

The cast members (including the previously announced Asami Sanada ) are as follows:

Jun Nakagawa (episode director for Killing Bites , Saki Episode of Side A ) is directing the anime at Geek Toys ( Plunderer , RErideD ). Novel author Yuichiro Higashide ( School-Live! , Fate/Apocrypha ) is writing the script, and Naoto Nakamura ( High School Fleet ) is designing the characters. NOCO is credited with the original character designs.

Kadokawa published the first Date A Live Fragment: Date A Bullet novel volume in March 2017, and Kadokawa shipped the sixth volume on March 19. NOCO illustrates the novels.

Tachibana launched the main Date A Live light novel series in March 2011 with illustrations by Tsunako . Kadokawa 's Fantasia Bunko imprint published the 22nd and final volume (pictured at left) of the novels on March 19. The series has 6 million copies in print worldwide.

The first season of the Date A Live television anime adaptation aired 12 episodes and premiered in 2013. The second season aired 10 episodes and premiered in 2014. Funimation streamed the first and second seasons as they aired in Japan. The company also released the first season on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in June 2014 with an English dub , and released the second season on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in March 2016. The Gekijōban Date A Live: Mayuri Judgment anime film opened in Japan in August 2015.

The third season premiered in January 2019 and aired for 12 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired, and Funimation offered a simuldub.

A fourth season is in the works.

The light novels have inspired several manga and video games. Compile Heart is developing a new game titled Date A Live Ren Dystopia , which is planned to release for the PlayStation 4 this year after a delay.