Dragon Ball FighterZ Game's Ultra Instinct Goku Launch Trailer Streamed

DLC character debuts on May 20 for 3rd season pass holders, launches on May 22

Bandai Namco Entertainment America began streaming a launch trailer for the Dragon Ball FighterZ game's DLC character Ultra Instinct Goku on Monday.

The DLC character will launch on May 22 as part of the game's "FighterZ Pass 3" season. Players with the pass will receive access to the character on May 20.

Kefla, the first character of the pass, launched in the game on February 28. The pass will also include three other unrevealed characters. As with the previous FighterZ Passes, players can purchase the characters individually, or purchase FighterZ Pass 3 for all the characters.

The game launched for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam in the Americas and Europe in January 2018, and launched in February 2018 in Japan for PS4 and Xbox One. The game has sold 2.5 million copies worldwide. The Nintendo Switch version of the game launched in Japan, the Americas, and Europe in September 2018.

The game also received a download-only "Deluxe Edition" release in January 2019 that includes previously released DLC characters: Broly, Bardock, Fused Zamasu, Vegito Blue, Base Goku, Base Vegeta, Cooler, and Android 17.