Funimation Debuts Fruits Basket 2nd Season Anime's New Dubbed Episode on Monday

Funimation announced on Saturday that it will debut the fourth English-dubbed episode of the Fruits Basket 2nd Season anime on Monday at 1:30 p.m. EDT.

Funimation also began streaming the following English-dubbed episodes last week:

Funimation had announced on March 18 that it had temporarily paused its production of its seasonal simuldubs for anime, as it is adjusting its simuldub production to allow for production members to work from home. The company paused simuldubs for shows from the winter season and the current spring season. English-subtitled simulcast releases are still continuing as normal.

The company then released a new English-dubbed episode (episode 84) of the My Hero Academia television anime series on April 12. Funimation explained that its staff have been "working around the clock" to find a way to bring more simuldub content to its website during the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. Production team members and voice actors have set up remote dubbing stations from home. Funimation has since released new dubbed episodes of My Hero Academia , Black Clover , Asteroid in Love , and Nekopara .