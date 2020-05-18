Live-Action Yowamushi Pedal, Final Fantasy XIV Dad of Light Scriptwriter Kōta Fukihara Passes Away

The theater troupe "Poppin Mushroom Chicken Yarō" announced on Monday that its chairman, scriptwriter Kōta Fukihara, passed away from a brain hemorrhage on Sunday morning. He was 37.

Fukihara was born in Fukuoka in 1982, and he founded the theatre troupe in 2005. He wrote the script for the 2009 live-action Otomen series based on Aya Kanno 's Otomen romantic comedy manga. He later wrote the scripts for two seasons of the live-action Yowamushi Pedal series in 2016 and 2017.

He also wrote the scripts for the Final Fantasy XIV Dad of Light live-action series and the film remake, as well as the live-action series adaptation of Masakazu Katsura 's I''s manga and the live-action Back Street Girls series.

Fukihara also wrote scripts for the Tensai Bakubon ~Kazoku no Kizuna live-action series and the Hibi Rock film.

He won the Best Work award at the "Ōgon no Comedy Festival" in 2013 and 2014.

