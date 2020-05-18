My Hero Academia Season 4's Final BD/DVD Release Delayed in Japan

BD/DVD release previously slated for June 17; rental DVD release on July 8 also delayed indefinitely

The official website for the My Hero Academia anime announced on May 8 that the sixth and final Blu-ray Disc and DVD home video release of the anime's fourth season has been delayed indefinitely due to circumstances related to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. The release was initially slated to ship on June 17. The volume's rental DVD release, originally slated for July 8, has also been delayed indefinitely.

The fourth season premiered in Japan last October. Funimation , Hulu , and Crunchyroll streamed the season as it aired in Japan. The show premiered on Toonami last November. The season had a total of 25 episodes (episodes 64 through 88 of the overall anime).

The first half of the fourth season covered the manga's Hero Intern arc that began in the 14th volume. The second half of the anime's fourth season, which focused on the School Festival arc that began in the manga's 19th volume, debuted on January 25.

The anime will have a fifth season.

The anime's first 13-episode season premiered in April 2016. The 25-episode second season premiered in April 2017, and the third season premiered in April 2018 and ran for 25 episodes.

Original manga creator Kōhei Horikoshi launched the manga series in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in July 2014. Viz Media publishes the manga in English digitally and in print in North America. Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service also publishes the manga in English digitally.

