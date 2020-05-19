Age 12 Manga Gets 20th Volume With Junior High Stories

Main manga story ended last October

Shogakukan is listing a 20th volume for Nao Maita 's Age 12 ( 12-Sai. ) manga for release on July 1. The volume will include new stories set after the characters graduate from elementary school and move on to junior high.

Maita ended the manga in Shogakukan 's Ciao magazine last October. Maita launched the manga in 2012, and the series entered a new "finale" arc titled 12-Sai. ~Sotsugyō~ (Age 12 Graduation) in March 2019. Shogakukan published the manga's 19th volume (seen right) on December 26, and published a "volume 19.5" fan book on April 30. The manga won Best Children's Manga at the 64th Shogakukan Manga Awards last year.

Age 12 inspired the 12-Sai: Chiccha na Mune no Tokimeki ( Age 12 : A Little Heart-Pounding) television anime in 2016, two original video anime series, and a live-action DVD special.

Maita launched the Junjō Girlfriend manga in Shogakukan 's Ciao Deluxe magazine in March 2019 and the Otona wa Wakattekurenai. (Adults Don't Understand.) manga in Ciao on December 28.

Source: Shogakukan