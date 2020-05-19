Honeyfeed Publishes 3 Light Novel Series Digitally

All 3 light novel series won qdopp's World Novel Project competition

The Honeyfeed web novel community website announced on Tuesday that it has begun digitally publishing the following light novels:

Burned Out Heroes by big bear and artist Tierla

by big bear and artist Tierla It's My First Time Working Late Nights at a Convenience Store, and If I Keep Getting Demon Lords, Kappa and Other Oddballs as Customers, I'm Giving My Two-Weeks' Notice ( Shinya no Convini Baito Hajimeta kedo Maou toka Kappa toka Henna Hito ga Kisugite Tsuduketeijkeru Jishin ga Nai ) by Gaia and artist MACOZI

( ) by Gaia and artist MACOZI I'm Taking Revenge for My Murdered Classmates Using Weapons Made from Their Souls (Classmate wo Zenin Korosareta Ore wa Sono Tamashii wo Bukini shite Fukushū Suru) by Akiraizun and artist Tsuiru

The prologue of Burned Out Heroes: launched on Saturday, and Honeyfeed describes the story:

The discovery of a miracle substance called “anamnesis” that allows human brain waves to alter matter itself plunges mankind into an all-out war, the Anamnesisian Conflict. Cyborg 01 (ZeroOne), a hero of the war, now wanders through its aftermath, roaming from place to place with Karen, a girl with the power to bend digital networks to her will. The pair visit a massive artificial island dubbed the “Soul Settler” during their travels. A request to look into the disappearance of Erde Hadias, the daughter of a Federation Parliament member, awaited 01 upon arrival. A colossal conspiracy lurked behind the scenes, however, and now the two of them are in the eye of the storm.

The first chapter of It's My First Time Working Late Nights at a Convenience Store, and If I Keep Getting Demon Lords, Kappa and Other Oddballs as Customers, I'm Giving My Two-Weeks' Notice launched on Saturday, and Honeyfeed describes the story:

On his first ever graveyard shift at the local convenience store, Haru Muramatsu has to contend with a genuine, albeit out-of-touch, demon lord. His clientele only gets weirder from there, ranging from kappa to kuchisake-onna. Each chapter brings new challenges for the snarky (but secretly altruistic) cashier, and no two customers are the same!

The prologue of I'm Taking Revenge for My Murdered Classmates Using Weapons Made from Their Souls: launched on Friday, and Honeyfeed describes the story:

During a school trip, my classmates and I are suddenly dragged into the middle of a raging war. A crazy woman tells us that we're on another planet and won't be able to return to Earth unless we take back a castle from the enemy. She grants us powers to do battle, but while all of my classmates obtain powerful skills, I can't seem to activate mine. That's because my skill is the ability to turn my dead classmates' souls into weapons. Thus begins a grand tale of a banished man taking revenge for his murdered classmates.

qdopp, Inc. selected these three light novel series to translate into English and publish on Honeyfeed after they won qdopp's World Novel Project novel writing competition, in which over 300 Japanese writers participated.

Source: Press release