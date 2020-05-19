Sou-Bou-Tei Kowasu Beshi Manga Enters Last Arc With 18th Volume

The 17th compiled book volume of Kazuhiro Fujita 's Sou-Bou-Tei Kowasu Beshi (Sou-Bou-Tei Must Be Destroyed) manga revealed on Monday that the series will enter its final arc with the 18th volume, which is slated for release in July.

Fujita had said in April 2018 that the manga was on the verge of its "climactic" final arc, and that there were only "one or two mountains [to climb]."

The manga centers on the titular Sou-Bou-Tei mansion, which has stood in Tokyo's Numanakarai since the Taisho period, and is widely rumored to be haunted. A boy named Rokurō Tachiki moves into the place, and befriends Tsutomu Takoha, a man living in the apartment next door. When Rokurō's father comes to pay him a visit, he is consumed by a portrait in the house. Horrified and stricken with grief, Rokurō vows revenge on the sentient mansion, and swears to destroy it.

Fujita launched the manga in Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine in March 2016.

Fujita's Ushio & Tora manga ran from 1990 to 1996 in Weekly Shonen Sunday with 33 volumes. The manga was adapted into an original video anime series in 1992 and a television anime that began in July 2015. Sentai Filmworks licensed the television series, and Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan.

Studio VOLN produced a television anime adaptation of Fujita's Karakuri Circus ( Le Cirque de Karakuri ) manga that premiered on Amazon in Japan in October 2018. Amazon Prime exclusively streamed the anime in Japan and overseas. Fujita's Bakegyamon manga also inspired a television anime in 2006. Another manga, the " Karakuri no Kimi " short story in Fujita's Yoru no Uta collection, inspired the Puppet Princess original video anime project.