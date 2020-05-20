Kadokawa opened a website for its Fantasia Re:Build crossover game on Thursday. The site reveals that the game will debut on iOS and Android devices, as well as the DMM Games platform this year.

The crossover game will feature characters from various light novel series under Kadokawa 's Fantasia Bunko imprint, including:

Koushi Tachibana ( Date A Live ) is credited with the overall structure and world building of the game, while Kurone Mishima ( Akashic Records of Bastard Magic Instructor ) is drafting the original character designs. Kanetake Ebikawa ( Full Metal Panic! mecha designer) is collaborating on designs. Sekina Aoi ( Gamers! ), Ichiei Ishibumi ( High School DxD ), Koushi Tachibana , and Tarō Hitsuji ( Akashic Records of Bastard Magic Instructor ) are all credited for the main scenario writing. DMM Games and gumi are developing the game.

Kadokawa announced the game in 2018.

