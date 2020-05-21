Boom! Studios Launches 6-Issue Mega Man: Fully Charged Comic Series

Staff includes Mega Man: Fully Charged TV series writers A.J. Marchisello & Marcus Rinehart, artist Stefano Simeone

Boom! Studios announced on Tuesday that it is partnering with WildBrain Ltd. and Dentsu Entertainment USA to launch a six-issue comic series based on Mega Man: Fully Charged – the animated television series based on the Mega Man ( Rockman ) games – by the television series' writers A.J. Marchisello and Marcus Rinehart, artist Stefano Simeone, and Man of Action Entertainment.

Boom! Studios describes the story:

After Mega Man's father Dr. Light is kidnapped, a shocking truth rocks Mega Man's world as it seems the Robot Masters know more about his secret history than he does. But as Dr. Wily's machinations trigger Mega Man's forgotten memories of the brutal human/robot war, our hero is left to question just who he is and if he can trust anything or anyone – including the man he calls father.

Toni Infante is drawing the cover art for the first issue, and Miguel Mercado is illustrating the variant cover art.

Cartoon Network premiered the Mega Man: Fully Charged series in August 2018. The Cartoon Network app and various video-on-demand services also made the series available in August 2018. The show debuted in Canada on DHX Television's Family Channel later that year. CAPCOM producer Kazuhiro Tsuchiya, the Man of Action group's members, and DHX Studios' Logan McPherson presented the premiere of the show at the Comic-Con International: San Diego convention in July 2018.

The series is aimed at children 5 to 11 years old, "as well as their parents who grew up loving the videogames [sic]." The show introduces "Mega Man's alter-ego, Aki Light, a normal, upbeat, schoolboy robot. When activated, his skin re-forms – in a flurry of computer code and visual pyrotechnics – into a suit of impenetrable nanocore armor, including the iconic Mega Buster arm cannon and helmet." The series also brings back characters such as Rush and introduces more new characters such as Mega Mini.

The Mega Man franchise (known as Rock Man in Japan) began in 1987 with CAPCOM 's release of the first Mega Man game on the Nintendo Famicom. The franchise has since spawned numerous games, with the latest in the main series, Mega Man 11 , released in North America in October 2018. The Mega Man Zero / ZX Legacy Collection launched for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via Steam on January 21.

The franchise has also spawned multiple manga and anime series and OVAs, as well as an American animated TV series. ADV Films released the Megaman: Upon a Star OVA in 2005. Viz Media released Ryo Takamisaki 's MegaMan NT Warrior ( Rockman.EXE ) manga from 2004 to 2008, and also licensed the first two seasons of the anime adaptation, which aired on the Kids WB programming block. Viz also licensed the Megaman Star Force anime.

Sources: Boom! Studios, ICv2 (Milton Griepp)