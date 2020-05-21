DMM to Host Online Convention for Anime Industry in Late June

Overseas companies invited to participate in free event

Internet service and game developer DMM announced on Tuesday that it will host an online convention for the anime industry in late June. DMM Is setting up a "place" where everyone in the anime industry can hold business discussions and make announcements. There will be a venue where each company can go on a livestream for business negotiations and conversations with other company representatives. Online meetings will use Zoom and similar applications. Overseas companies are invited to participate, and DMM will cover all convention fees.

DMM is hosting this event in response to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and the resulting suspension of physical conventions and related business opportunities.

The registration period for exhibitors will run until June 5.

DMM established the " DMM Pictures " animation label in March 2017. The label participates in the anime industry as a license business and as part of anime production committees.

Sources: DMM, press release, Anime! Anime! Biz