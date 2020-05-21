News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, May 4-10
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Eiga Oshiri Tantei: Curry Naru Jiken, the first film in the Oshiri Tantei (Butt Detective) anime franchise, aired on NHK Educational on Saturday, May 9 at 4:30 p.m., and it earned a 0.8% rating.
TBS aired a "digest" episode for the live-action series adaptation of Maki Enjōji's An Incurable Case of Love (Koi wa Tsuzuku yo Doko made mo) manga on Tuesday, May 5 at 10:00 p.m., and it earned a 9.2% rating. The finale episode of the series aired on March 17, and it earned a 15.4% rating.
Editor's Note: Many of the anime below are currently airing reruns due to the ongoing new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.
|Title
|Station
|Date
|Time
|Length
|Average
Household Rating
|Sazae-san
|Fuji TV
|May 10 (Sun)
|18:30
|30 min.
|11.0
|Detective Conan
|NTV
|May 9 (Sat)
|18:00
|30 min.
|9.1
|Chibi Maruko-chan Haru no Sakura Momoko Matsuri
|Fuji TV
|May 10 (Sun)
|18:00
|30 min.
|6.9
|Hakushon Daimaō 2020
|NTV
|May 9 (Sat)
|17:30
|30 min.
|5.2
|Doraemon
|TV Asahi
|May 9 (Sat)
|17:00
|30 min.
|4.7
|One Piece
|Fuji TV
|May 10 (Sun)
|09:30
|30 min.
|4.4
|GeGeGe no Kitarō
|Fuji TV
|May 10 (Sun)
|09:00
|30 min.
|3.7
|Crayon Shin-chan
|TV Asahi
|May 9 (Sat)
|16:30
|30 min.
|3.6
|Oshiri Tantei
|NHK-E
|May 9 (Sat)
|09:00
|20 min.
|3.5
|Soreike! Anpanman
|NTV
|May 8 (Fri)
|10:55
|30 min.
|3.2
The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.
Source: Video Research (Kanto region)