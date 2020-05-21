News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, May 4-10

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Eiga Oshiri Tantei: Curry Naru Jiken anime film earned 0.8% rating

Eiga Oshiri Tantei: Curry Naru Jiken, the first film in the Oshiri Tantei (Butt Detective) anime franchise, aired on NHK Educational on Saturday, May 9 at 4:30 p.m., and it earned a 0.8% rating.

TBS aired a "digest" episode for the live-action series adaptation of Maki Enjōji's An Incurable Case of Love (Koi wa Tsuzuku yo Doko made mo) manga on Tuesday, May 5 at 10:00 p.m., and it earned a 9.2% rating. The finale episode of the series aired on March 17, and it earned a 15.4% rating.

Editor's Note: Many of the anime below are currently airing reruns due to the ongoing new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.


Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Sazae-san Fuji TV May 10 (Sun) 18:30 30 min. 11.0
Detective Conan NTV May 9 (Sat) 18:00 30 min. 9.1
Chibi Maruko-chan Haru no Sakura Momoko Matsuri Fuji TV May 10 (Sun) 18:00 30 min. 6.9
Hakushon Daimaō 2020 NTV May 9 (Sat) 17:30 30 min. 5.2
Doraemon TV Asahi May 9 (Sat) 17:00 30 min. 4.7
One Piece Fuji TV May 10 (Sun) 09:30 30 min. 4.4
GeGeGe no Kitarō Fuji TV May 10 (Sun) 09:00 30 min. 3.7
Crayon Shin-chan TV Asahi May 9 (Sat) 16:30 30 min. 3.6
Oshiri Tantei NHK-E May 9 (Sat) 09:00 20 min. 3.5
Soreike! Anpanman NTV May 8 (Fri) 10:55 30 min. 3.2

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

follow-up of Japanese Animation TV Ranking, April 27-May 3
