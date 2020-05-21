Japanese Animation TV Ranking, May 4-10

Eiga Oshiri Tantei : Curry Naru Jiken , the first film in the Oshiri Tantei ( Butt Detective ) anime franchise , aired on NHK Educational on Saturday, May 9 at 4:30 p.m., and it earned a 0.8% rating.

TBS aired a "digest" episode for the live-action series adaptation of Maki Enjōji 's An Incurable Case of Love ( Koi wa Tsuzuku yo Doko made mo ) manga on Tuesday, May 5 at 10:00 p.m., and it earned a 9.2% rating. The finale episode of the series aired on March 17, and it earned a 15.4% rating.



Editor's Note: Many of the anime below are currently airing reruns due to the ongoing new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.





The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)