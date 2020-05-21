News
Masakazu Katsura, Erika Yoshida Publish New 1-Shot Manga
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
This year's 25th issue of Shueisha's Weekly Young Jump magazine revealed on Thursday that Masakazu Katsura and Erika Yoshida will publish a one-shot manga titled "Okaeri" (Welcome Home) in the magazine's next issue on May 28. The story will focus on a young man who has just lost his older brother, and who has a chance meeting with a beautiful girl. Weekly Young Jump posted a preview of the manga on Twitter on Thursday.
YJ25号ピンナップ裏面では、桂正和先生&吉田恵里香先生コンビの新作読切『おかえり』のヒロイン・明を、本編掲載前に描き下ろし!読切本編は、次号26号(5月28日発売)に掲載です!あわせてお楽しみください!! pic.twitter.com/H60HAX5i5G— 週刊ヤングジャンプ編集部 (@young_jump) May 21, 2020
Katsura and Yoshida have both previously worked on the Tiger & Bunny franchise. Katsura provided the original character designs for the project, while Yoshida wrote the Tiger & Bunny: The Comic manga.
Many of Katsura's manga series have inspired anime and live-action adaptations, including Video Girl Ai, DNA², I''s, Wingman, and Zetman. Aside from Tiger & Bunny, he has also provided character designs for such anime as Iria - Zeiram the Animation, The Girl in Twilight, Double Decker! Doug & Kirill, and Garo: Crimson Moon.
Source: Weekly Young Jump issue 25 and magazine's Twitter account