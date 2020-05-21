Masakazu Katsura, Erika Yoshida Publish New 1-Shot Manga

"Okaeri" 1-shot centers on young man who meets beautiful girl after losing his brother

This year's 25th issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Young Jump magazine revealed on Thursday that Masakazu Katsura and Erika Yoshida will publish a one-shot manga titled "Okaeri" (Welcome Home) in the magazine's next issue on May 28. The story will focus on a young man who has just lost his older brother, and who has a chance meeting with a beautiful girl. Weekly Young Jump posted a preview of the manga on Twitter on Thursday.

Katsura and Yoshida have both previously worked on the Tiger & Bunny franchise . Katsura provided the original character designs for the project, while Yoshida wrote the Tiger & Bunny: The Comic manga.

Many of Katsura's manga series have inspired anime and live-action adaptations, including Video Girl Ai , DNA² , I''s , Wingman , and Zetman . Aside from Tiger & Bunny , he has also provided character designs for such anime as Iria - Zeiram the Animation , The Girl in Twilight , Double Decker! Doug & Kirill , and Garo: Crimson Moon .