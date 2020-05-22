News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, May 11-17

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Animal Crossing: New Horizons stays at #1

Japan's Game Ranking: May 11-17

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20 129,659 4,480,117
2 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 21,963 905,295
3 PS4 Final Fantasy VII Remake Square Enix April 10 11,229 908,337
4 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 10,286 2,946,455
5 NSw Splatoon 2 Nintendo July 21, 2017 8,079 3,417,239
6 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 7,216 3,697,918
7 NSw Tōhoku Daigaku Reika Igaku Kenkyūjo Kawashima Ryūta Kyōji Kanshū Nō o Kitaeru Otona no Nintendo Switch Training Nintendo December 27, 2018 6,588 229,057
8 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 6,063 1,387,002
9 NSw Dragon Quest X: All In One Package (Version 1-5) Square Enix May 14 5,657 5,657
10 PS4 Trials of Mana Square Enix April 24 5,467 122,753
11 NSw Super Mario Party Nintendo October 5, 2018 5,424 1,446,263
12 NSw Trials of Mana Square Enix April 24 4,951 90,068
13 NSw Pokémon Sword & Shield Nintendo November 15, 2019 4,047 3,597,755
14 PS4 Dragon Quest X: All In One Package (Version 1-5) Square Enix May 14 3,867 3,867
15 NSw Fitness Boxing Nintendo December 20, 2018 3,502 106,936
16 NSw The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Nintendo March 3, 2017 3,327 1,584,418
17 NSw New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe Nintendo January 11, 2019 3,174 841,588
18 NSw Super Mario Maker 2 Nintendo June 28, 2019 3,155 913,083
19 PS4 Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition Rockstar Games June 14, 2018 2,963 51,185
20 PS4 Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition CAPCOM September 6, 2019 2,596 469,929

Source: Famitsu

