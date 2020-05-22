News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, May 11-17
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Animal Crossing: New Horizons stays at #1
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20
|129,659
|4,480,117
|2
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|21,963
|905,295
|3
|PS4
|Final Fantasy VII Remake
|Square Enix
|April 10
|11,229
|908,337
|4
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|10,286
|2,946,455
|5
|NSw
|Splatoon 2
|Nintendo
|July 21, 2017
|8,079
|3,417,239
|6
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|7,216
|3,697,918
|7
|NSw
|Tōhoku Daigaku Reika Igaku Kenkyūjo Kawashima Ryūta Kyōji Kanshū Nō o Kitaeru Otona no Nintendo Switch Training
|Nintendo
|December 27, 2018
|6,588
|229,057
|8
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|6,063
|1,387,002
|9
|NSw
|Dragon Quest X: All In One Package (Version 1-5)
|Square Enix
|May 14
|5,657
|5,657
|10
|PS4
|Trials of Mana
|Square Enix
|April 24
|5,467
|122,753
|11
|NSw
|Super Mario Party
|Nintendo
|October 5, 2018
|5,424
|1,446,263
|12
|NSw
|Trials of Mana
|Square Enix
|April 24
|4,951
|90,068
|13
|NSw
|Pokémon Sword & Shield
|Nintendo
|November 15, 2019
|4,047
|3,597,755
|14
|PS4
|Dragon Quest X: All In One Package (Version 1-5)
|Square Enix
|May 14
|3,867
|3,867
|15
|NSw
|Fitness Boxing
|Nintendo
|December 20, 2018
|3,502
|106,936
|16
|NSw
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|Nintendo
|March 3, 2017
|3,327
|1,584,418
|17
|NSw
|New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
|Nintendo
|January 11, 2019
|3,174
|841,588
|18
|NSw
|Super Mario Maker 2
|Nintendo
|June 28, 2019
|3,155
|913,083
|19
|PS4
|Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition
|Rockstar Games
|June 14, 2018
|2,963
|51,185
|20
|PS4
|Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition
|CAPCOM
|September 6, 2019
|2,596
|469,929
Source: Famitsu