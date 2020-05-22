Japanese Union: 60% of Actors, Voice Actors Earn Half or Less Income in May

22.9% earn no income, 57.3% have no requests for more work

The Japan Actors Union reported on Wednesday that, based on 293 respondents to its questionnaire, over 60% of freelance actors and voice actors expect to receive half their regular income or less starting in May. Among respondents, 43.3% anticipated receiving some income at half their regular income or less, and another 22.9% said they would receive no income.

More than 90% of respondents reported fewer job offers. 34.8% of respondents reported a reduction of requests for new work in the future, while 57.3% reported receiving no requests at all. The questionnaire opened to responses on May 12.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe officially confirmed the lifting of the state of emergency in 39 prefectures on May 13. Tokyo, Kanagawa, Chiba, Saitama, and Hokkaido remain under a state of emergency as of Friday , though the government is considering lifting the state of emergency in Tokyo.

Source: NTV News 24 via Yaraon!