Maesetsu! Anime Delayed to October Due to COVID-19

The official website for Kadokawa 's original television anime Maesetsu! revealed on Friday that the series is delayed to October due to the effects of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. Both the anime's digital distribution and broadcast on Tokyo MX , AT-X , and other networks are delayed. The anime was previously scheduled to premiere this summer.

The cast, organized by their respective comedy duos, includes:

Aguri Ōnishi as Fubuki Kitakaze (Tokonatsu)





Naomi Ōzora as Mafuyu Kogarashi (Tokonatsu)





Hiromi Igarashi as Rin Araya (R凸)





Sakura Nakamura as Nayuta Asōgi (R凸)





Ayaka Shimizu as Arashi Waraino (JK Cool)





Asuka Aida as Eru Kusaba (JK Cool)





Yūki Takada as Manatsu Kogarashi (Tsundora)





Nozomi Furuki as Kanae Kanari (Tsundora)





Junki Tomita as self (Freak!)





Hatsuna Ubuno as self (Freak!)





The cast also includes:

Yuu Nobuta ( High School Fleet , A Good Librarian Like a Good Shepherd ) is directing the anime at Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ . Mugendai∞ is credited with the original work, and Lucky Star manga author Kagami Yoshimizu is credited with the original illustrations. Touko Machida ( DIVE!! , Wake Up, Girls! ) is in charge of series composition, and she is writing the scripts with Shōta Gotō and Joe Itou ( Nichijō , Lucky Star ). Katsuzo Hirata ( Ben-To , Angel Beats! ) is designing the characters for the anime. Masaru Koseki ( Ms. Koizumi loves ramen noodles , Demon King Daimao ) and Naoki Yamauchi (animation director for Bleach , Chronicles of the Going Home Club ) are the chief animation directors.

Yoshimizu is drawing a four-panel manga for the project, and also drew the visual for the project.

The project centers on four girls at the height of their youth, attempting to achieve their dreams even as they struggle gallantly.

Yoshimizu put his Lucky Star manga on hiatus in 2014 due to a "new project" that was then under planning. Until then, the manga had been running in Comptiq since the magazine's January 2004 issue. Kadokawa has published 10 volumes for the manga.